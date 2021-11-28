First Alert Forecast (11/28 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Lots of sunshine and dry weather today following yesterday’s cold front which passed through Texoma. Slightly cooler temperatures behind the front compared to yesterday in the low/mid 60s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-10 mph.

Tonight will continue to be clear with winds out of the south at 5-10 mph and temperatures in the mid/upper 30s, although some areas could get as cold as a couple degrees above freezing.

Tomorrow starts a trend of abnormally un-fall-like weather as temperatures climb into the 70s for much of this upcoming week. This is due to a dominating high pressure ridge out west and southerly wind flow for the next few days. Some places could have temperatures as high as 15 degrees above average, as the average temps for this time of year are in the upper 50s. Sunny skies will dominate this week, with a few clouds will being possible each day.

Our next cold front looks to arrive late Friday into Saturday. Models aren’t showing a lot of moisture here in Texoma as any rain associated with this front looks to be off to the east, but a few stray showers could make their way into western Oklahoma and northwest Texas. Otherwise temperatures next weekend will cool off back into the 60s.

