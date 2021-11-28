Lawton group hosts Paint and Plant on Saturday to start community garden

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton group is organizing a community garden that will provide fresh produce, but also a space for community members to spend time together.

Good Vibes Food Forest held a “paint and plant” event on Saturday to get the project up and running.

Owner Mike Daniels started the group because of his love for gardening, and said that his goal was to get people outside and put a garden in a community that could use one.

”We want to grow produce and teach others about nutrition and getting them outside,” Daniels said. “We want them being more active, without having to be, basketball, football. Getting them away from the game, teaching them something they don’t get everyday in they life.”

To reflect Saturday’s “Bedlam” rivalry, half of the fence was painted with OU red and the other half with OSU orange.

Daniels said he hopes to have a grand opening of the garden sometime in the spring of next year, and is currently filling out paperwork to make the group a non-profit.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.