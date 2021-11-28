Stop & Shop Local helps local businesses on Saturday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - While Friday marked a big day for retailers, it was small businesses’ time to shine on Saturday.

Stop and Shop Local helped over 70 vendors from across southwest Oklahoma to do just that in Lawton on Saturday.

Four years ago, a few Lawtonians started Stop and Shop Local at a small shopping center, giving local businesses a place to sell products on Small Business Saturday.

Fast forward to today, and the amount of vendors that set up has almost doubled.

According to Alberto Rivas, it’s the perfect spot to check items off your Christmas shopping list.

“When you’re shopping local, when you’re shopping these vendor fairs, you’re going to find just that,” Rivas said. “They’re unique gifts that you can’t get anywhere else. It’s more special to who you’re giving it to and it’s also feeding and providing an income for somebody that might be your neighbor.”

He said our local businesses, like so many others, took a hit during the pandemic.

“Many small businesses are hurting because of that even more so than before,” Rivas said. “Supporting local, you’re supporting the community. That money’s going to go right back into Lawton-Fort Sill, right back into southwest Oklahoma, which in turn will help us continue to grow our communities.”

Amy Watkins owns Along the Shore.

She started making and selling earrings and wreaths four years ago when she struggled with her health and needed a creative outlet.

“The money that I make is just a small source of joy for me,” Hawkins said. “The real joy comes from talking to people during the day and helping them find the perfect gift that they might be looking for.”

She said for some, a small business may be the only source of income.

And it’s not just those who work in Lawton that sell items at the event. Others in the surrounding area benefit, too.

“Other towns from around like Medicine Park, Elgin, even Walters and other places that don’t have the capacity to do something like this, they love to come and shop,” she said.

The entry fee for guests was $1, and funds raised are going back to a local organization geared toward helping youth, called All About Understanding.

Family Promise of Lawton also got to host a silent auction at he event, as they weren’t able to hold their annual fundraiser this year due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.