3,820 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma over holiday weekend

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma has reported 3,820 new cases of the Coronavirus since last Wednesday.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported its new numbers since the holiday weekend.

Here is the breakdown of new case numbers by day:

945 new cases recorded Thursday,

2,112 new cases recorded Friday and Saturday,

331 new cases recorded Sunday

and 432 new cases recorded Monday.

The newest cases brings the state’s total since the pandemic began to 666,040.

There are currently 8,701 active cases according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health.

Meanwhile, 73 new deaths have been reported since last Wednesday, bringing the state’s total to 666,040.

