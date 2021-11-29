Expert Connections
Altus Police Department hosts Battle of the Badges

By Kaitlyn Deggs
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 6:02 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - The Fire and Police Departments of Altus and Altus Air Force Base competed in the fourth annual “Battle of the Badges” basketball tournament this afternoon.

Patrol Sergeant Allen Collins, who organized the event, says the goal is to raise money for those who might not receive much for the holidays.

“So this is important because, again, I was a product of the Altus community, we have a lot of underprivileged kids here that need help with Christmas,” said Collins. “All of the proceeds that come in, from the admissions coming in the gate up to the concession stand, everything goes directly to our Kops and Kids program. That way we can buy them a Christmas.”

Players say that it is important to aid fundraising efforts any way that they can.

“It’s important every year that we do fundraising for the kids in our community, we do Coats for Kids and they do Kops and Kids,” said Chase Duncan, a lieutenant of the Altus Fire Department. “There’s underprivileged children everywhere, and we try to do the best we can to help.”

Collins says that not only does the event help people monetarily, it also helps change people’s perceptions of their jobs.

“I think it’s good because one, it shows that we’re human, and we’re willing to get out and do more than just patrol the streets, or put out fires,” said Collins. “We’re here to help people and if any way we can do it, whether it’s working on houses or it’s playing basketball to raise money.”

The Kops and Kids event will take place in December, and allows children to pick out their own Christmas gifts.

People who are interested in donating to Kops for kids are encouraged to call the Altus Police Department at 580-482-4121.

