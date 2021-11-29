First Alert Forecast (11/29 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A massive warm up compared to yesterday as warm air from the south brought in due to southerly wind flow will really start to kick in. This combined with the influence of a high pressure ridge out west keeping us sunny and dry will warm temperatures up to the mid 70s today, nearly 15 degrees above the average for this time of year.

Tonight will be clear with light winds out of the south at 5-10 mph. Another cool night with temperatures in the low 40s and upper 30s due to radiative cooling. Tuesday will be very similar to today with maybe a few more clouds present in the daytime sky to end the month of November.

For the first day of December on Wednesday we will still be slightly but also slightly cooler with highs in the low 70s. This is because a weak and dry cold front looks to pass through on Tuesday, but all it looks to due is bring barely lower temperatures for Wednesday. By Thursday we will bounce back to the mid 70s as sunny skies dominate between today and the end of the week.

Our next chance for possible much needed rainfall looks to be this weekend as a cold front will push into Texoma Friday night into Saturday. Rain chances look to be limited and isolated with current models showing much of the rain staying off to the south and east as counties in North Texas look to have the best shot at rain for the moment. Timing and amount of rainfall are still uncertain with this cold front, but temperatures following the front this weekend look to fall back into the 60s.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.