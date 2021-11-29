First Alert Weather 11/28 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A cold front this morning allowed for temperatures to be a little cooler compared to yesterday, but not by much. Highs still remained above normal for late November in the mid 60s. Winds have become northerly after the front passed, but overall light.

Tonight, temperatures will get into the mid 30s for most as radiative cooling kicks in with clear skies and calm winds. By midnight, winds will still be light but shift back to southwesterly for Monday. Highs tomorrow will reach the mid-to-upper 70s as a high pressure ridging continues to emerge from West to East and we will be right in the hot spot for calmer winds and warm air advection for the first half of the week.

Temperatures during the day are expected to be in the 70s every day this work week, anywhere from 15-20 degrees above average for end of November and beginning of December. With minimal clouds and no rain chances, winds thankfully wont be a factor, helping minimize any potential fire weather with the heat. Tuesday will have a a weak front move through Oklahoma, dropping temperatures into the low 70s. The region is too dry to produce precipitation, or even significant cloud cover.

The next rain chance looks to be early next weekend as a Cold front will pass through the area, bringing us relief in temperatures and some scattered rain. For now, timing and amount are inconsistent from model to model, so the chance remains light as many factors will affect what areas receive any rainfall.

