Fort Sill promotes members at Tuesday ceremony

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A few members of the corp were given a promotion.

Sergeant Big Deuce and Corporal Short Round, a donkey and a goat, the mascots for the 2nd Battalion and 2nd Field Artillery were promoted in a ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

It is a tradition dating back over 50 years, which helps to build teamwork and morale for the corp.

Specialist Tanner Tite, who oversees the animals, talked about how the tradition got started.

“It started in the 1950′s, Sergeant Sanders and the Lieutenant Colonel were talking, and they decided to get an animal to increase morale,” he said.

The tradition is also helpful for the handlers of the animals, it helps them take on new levels of responsibility, prepare for future career assignments, and it is an honor to be chosen as a top handler.

