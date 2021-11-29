Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Fort Sill promotes members at Tuesday ceremony

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - A few members of the corp were given a promotion.

Sergeant Big Deuce and Corporal Short Round, a donkey and a goat, the mascots for the 2nd Battalion and 2nd Field Artillery were promoted in a ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

It is a tradition dating back over 50 years, which helps to build teamwork and morale for the corp.

Specialist Tanner Tite, who oversees the animals, talked about how the tradition got started.

“It started in the 1950′s, Sergeant Sanders and the Lieutenant Colonel were talking, and they decided to get an animal to increase morale,” he said.

The tradition is also helpful for the handlers of the animals, it helps them take on new levels of responsibility, prepare for future career assignments, and it is an honor to be chosen as a top handler.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oklahoma football head coach Lincoln Riley is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the...
Report: Lincoln Riley leaving OU for USC
The incident began around noon when police were dispatched to a reported domestic incident near...
Person taken into custody after multi hour standoff in NW Lawton
To reflect Saturday’s “Bedlam” rivalry, half of the fence was painted with OU red and the other...
Lawton group hosts Paint and Plant on Saturday to start community garden
The FBI was called to a crime scene in Lawton just north of Cache Road Monday afternoon.
Family identifies woman found dead in Lawton
Manny Russell faces Lewd or Indecent Acts to a Child Under 16 and two counts of Rape by...
Serial molester jailed after admitting to crimes

Latest News

Altus will be playing host to the first ever Oklahoma high school state championship for Call...
Altus hosting first ever Oklahoma high school Call of Duty state championship
Donald Jay Tompkins
Warrant issued in deadly Lawton pedestrian crash
Police ask community members to help find robbery suspect.
Officials search for robbery suspect
Larry Keith Standridge II
Preliminary hearing set for suspect in Chattanooga murder case