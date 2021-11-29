Expert Connections
Franz named deputy director for City of Lawton emergency communications

Richard Franz has been named as the Deputy Director of Emergency Communications for the City of Lawton.(City of Lawton)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton now has a new Deputy Director of Emergency Communications.

Richard Franz has been chosen to fill the position.

The Deputy Director position was created this year after the Lawton City Council voted to authorize the city manager to reorganize the city’s Emergency Communications Department.

The reorganization of the department included the creation of the deputy director position.

Franz worked on the Lawton Police Department from 1989 to this year, and before that he served in the U.S. Army from 1984 until he retired from the U.S. Army Reserves in 2010.

In his new position within the City of Lawton, Franz will be responsible for coordinating, directing, evaluating and supervising the emergency communications department.

