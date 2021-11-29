Expert Connections
Man arrested for hitting people with car at Bedlam party

Clinton Cottom
Clinton Cottom(Rogers County Jail)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A man from Rogers County was arrested over the weekend after authorities said he plowed his truck into a crowd at a Bedlam party.

According to sheriff’s deputies, Clinton Cottom wasn’t invited to the party and was even asked to leave after he allegedly assaulted women there.

The Rogers County Sheriff said Cottom then started ramming into vehicles that were parked in front of the house, and hit three people in the process.

One of those victims is dead and another in critical condition.

Cottom was arrested for first-degree murder, sexual battery and four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

