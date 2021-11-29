Officials search for robbery suspect
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma is asking the community for help to finding the person behind a robbery.
According to Crime Stoppers, it happened around 9 a.m. Sunday at the Cash-N-Carry on northwest Fort Sill Boulevard.
The person can be seen wearing a light NBA hoodie and sunglasses.
A $1,500 cash reward is on the table for tips made within the first 48 hours of Monday morning’s social media post.
Anyone with information can call 355-INFO.
