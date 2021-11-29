Expert Connections
Parts of refuge to close for elk hunt beginning Tuesday

An elk hunt will close down portions of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge from Tuesday through Thursday.
By Haley Wilson
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Starting Tuesday, parts of the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will once again be closed for a controlled hunt.

The elk hunt will be conducted through Thursday.

The refuge’s public use areas west of the visitor center to headquarters will be closed to other public use during the hunt.

The closed areas include Quanah Parker Lake and Dam, Boulder Picnic area, and Lost Lake among others.

All of the public use areas west of headquarters and east of the visitor center will remain open to the public during the hunt.

