Preliminary hearing set for suspect in Chattanooga murder case

Larry Keith Standridge II
Larry Keith Standridge II(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A preliminary hearing has been set in the case of a Chattanooga man charged with murder.

The hearing for Larry Keith Standridge II is set for December 17 at the Comanche County Courthouse.

Standridge was charged with second-degree murder in the November 2020 shooting death of James David Cloud.

Subpoenas have been issued ahead of the December hearing.

Standridge faces ten years to life in prison if convicted.

