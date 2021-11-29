Together Oklahoma hosts People Have the Power watch party

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Katie Powers, with Together Oklahoma, the outreach and advocacy arm of the Oklahoma Policy Institute, gives details about an upcoming an upcoming watch party.

People Have the Power watch party will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, both online and in-person.

Those interested can join the virtual party by going to the Together Oklahoma website, the OK Policy website or any of their social media channels.

Anyone who would like to watch the party in-person, can go to the Salvation Army Church in Lawton.

