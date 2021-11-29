Vaccine mandate exemption denied for Oklahoma National Guard

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Governor Kevin Stitt’s request for the Oklahoma National Guard to be exempt from a Pentagon-enforced vaccine mandate has been denied.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin rejected the request Monday.

Governor Stitt made the request in early November.

He is the only governor to challenge the military mandate so far.

In his letter to Governor Stitt, Secretary Austin suggested Guard troops who refused to get vaccinated against the Coronavirus could lose their federal status, which would impact their pay and future benefits.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.