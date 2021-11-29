Warrant issued in deadly Lawton pedestrian crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man in connection with a deadly crash in Lawton.

Donald Jay Tompkins has been charged with first-degree manslaughter, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and inattentive driving.

According to court documents, on June 28 around 9:35 p.m., a Lawton Police Sergeant saw two men running after a blue Chevy pick-up that was heading north on SW 17th.

The two men told police they saw Thomas Hall laying on his back in the middle of the road and they began to ask if he was okay and if he needed an ambulance.

When they went to move their vehicle out of the road, they said they saw a blue Chevy pick-up driven by Donald Tompkins then hit Hall and drag him for a block as they chased after him.

They eventually hit his driver’s side window, getting him to stop.

Hall was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A blood draw was done on Tompkins and a search of his truck uncovered two pieces of crystal meth in a plastic baggy as well as a glass bowl-style pipe with blackish-brown residue in it and a red and blue bag containing 11 pills, including amphetamine and alprazolam.

Months later, the results from Tompkins’ blood draw returned, showing he had methamphetamine in his system at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.