7News First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm and quiet for the rest of the workweek

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, clear skies and not as cold with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

On Tuesday, temperatures will approach record high territory and top out in the mid 70s. The record high for tomorrow is 78 degrees, which was set back in 1933. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph with a weak and dry cold front moving through late in the evening.

Little changes are expected behind the front with temperatures briefly falling into the low 70s before near record high temperatures return to end the workweek.

A strong cold front is forecast is arrive late Friday evening and early Saturday morning bringing our next chance for a few showers. At the moment, the best chance for measurable rainfall appears to be along and south of the Red River. We have gone 27 consecutive days without measurable rainfall for the city of Lawton and drought conditions continue to worsen. Temperatures will cool back into the low 60s for the upcoming weekend.

