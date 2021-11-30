887 new Coronavirus cases reported in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 887 new Coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

So far, there have been 666,927 total cases of the virus across the state since the pandemic began.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 750.

According to the OSDH, there are 8,465 active cases of the virus statewide.

The Centers for Disease Control reported 10 new deaths in the state on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 11,913.

The OSDH said Monday they are monitoring for variants of the virus in the state. So far, no cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in Oklahoma.

