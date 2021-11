LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Arts for All is going digital, with a virtual gala set to air on MeTV and KSWO.

The virtual gala will air Dec. 2 with MeTV at 7:00 p.m. and on KSWO on Dec. 5 10:35 p.m.

An auction will run from Tuesday, Nov. 30, through Thursday Dec. 9.

Everyone is welcomed to join.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.