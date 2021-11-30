Expert Connections
Cameron University Foundation raising money on Giving Tuesday

Cameron University Foundation is hoping to reach $6,000 from at least 100 donors this Giving Tuesday.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Cameron University Foundation is hoping to reach $6,000 from at least 100 donors this Giving Tuesday.

Giving Tuesday takes place each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, and rallies people around the world to give back.

All money raised Tuesday will go toward the Aggie Fund that gives money to students and scholarships. It also provides faculty support and enhances campus facilities.

To donate online, click here.

Money can also be mailed to Cameron University Foundation, Office of University Advancement, 2800 W. Gore Blvd., Administration 245, Lawton, OK 73505.

