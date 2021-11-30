Cameron University to ring in the holidays

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Holiday decorations have begun to spring up all over town, letting us know that Christmas is officially here, and with it comes the annual Cameron University tree lightings.

Cameron said all activities will take place outdoors, so it’s a good idea for those who join to bundle up.

There will be hot cocoa and take-away cookie decorating kits.

They’ll also have a selfie station and a make your own ornament kit.

At 6 p.m., Wednesday’s tree lighting will be at Bentley Gardens.

Cameron University will host a tree lighting at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Cameron University-Duncan.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.