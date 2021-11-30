Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Classic Lawton Chevrolet presents checks to local organizations

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today is the national day of giving, and to celebrate, Classic Lawton Chevrolet presented checks to several Lawton organizations.

Co-owners Bridget and Erv Randle presented the checks during a luncheon today.

The Dealership hosted several charity events throughout the year to help raise the money.

First being the annual Golf Tournament, which they gave each organization involved, a 15-thousand dollar check.

After that was the Paint the Car Lot event, giving Arts for All a 10-thousand dollar check.

And finally, the car raffle fundraiser raised 31-thousand dollars for the United Way of SWOK.

”Between myself and my husband, Our community, the dealership it’s really truly what we believe in,” Randle said. “Giving back to our community, trying to make it stronger, hoping that people will see us and what we do, and get involved, contribute and be apart, Just really trying to make it better for all of us.”

At the end of the presentations, United Way and Classic Lawton Chevy presented the raffle winner from their fundraiser, their brand new car.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Jay Tompkins
Warrant issued in deadly Lawton pedestrian crash
Police ask community members to help find robbery suspect.
Officials search for robbery suspect
Clinton Cottom
Man arrested for hitting people with car at Bedlam party
Larry Keith Standridge II
Preliminary hearing set for suspect in Chattanooga murder case
FILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin rejected a request by Governor Stitt for the Oklahoma...
Vaccine mandate exemption denied for Oklahoma National Guard

Latest News

Arts for All prepares for digital gala this week.
Arts for All to host auction, virtual gala
Department of Veterans Affairs helps host a Presumptive Conditions Campaign event.
Department of Veterans Affairs offers health services to those who served
Michael Gehring
Inmate’s death at Lawton Correctional Facility under investigation
This weekend there’s an event to help local kids have a Merry Christmas.
Duncan Toy Run to help local kids this holiday season