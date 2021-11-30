Classic Lawton Chevrolet presents checks to local organizations

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Today is the national day of giving, and to celebrate, Classic Lawton Chevrolet presented checks to several Lawton organizations.

Co-owners Bridget and Erv Randle presented the checks during a luncheon today.

The Dealership hosted several charity events throughout the year to help raise the money.

First being the annual Golf Tournament, which they gave each organization involved, a 15-thousand dollar check.

After that was the Paint the Car Lot event, giving Arts for All a 10-thousand dollar check.

And finally, the car raffle fundraiser raised 31-thousand dollars for the United Way of SWOK.

”Between myself and my husband, Our community, the dealership it’s really truly what we believe in,” Randle said. “Giving back to our community, trying to make it stronger, hoping that people will see us and what we do, and get involved, contribute and be apart, Just really trying to make it better for all of us.”

At the end of the presentations, United Way and Classic Lawton Chevy presented the raffle winner from their fundraiser, their brand new car.

