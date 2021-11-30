Expert Connections
Crews battle grass fire in north Comanche County

The fire broke out around 1:30 near mile marker 47 on I-44.
The fire broke out around 1:30 near mile marker 47 on I-44.(KSWO)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A grass fire in Comanche County has been put out.

The fire broke out around 1:30 near mile marker 47 on I-44, near Elgin, and burned approximately 15 acres.

Crews from Wichita Mountains Estates, Comanche Nation, Medicine Park, Porter Hill, Elgin and Edgewater Park Fire Departments all responded.

One lane of traffic was closed as crews fought the fire.

Smoke could be seen from miles out.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

