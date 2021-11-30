Crews battle grass fire in north Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A grass fire in Comanche County has been put out.

The fire broke out around 1:30 near mile marker 47 on I-44, near Elgin, and burned approximately 15 acres.

Crews from Wichita Mountains Estates, Comanche Nation, Medicine Park, Porter Hill, Elgin and Edgewater Park Fire Departments all responded.

One lane of traffic was closed as crews fought the fire.

Smoke could be seen from miles out.

