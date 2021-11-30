Department of Veterans Affairs offers health services to those who served

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday, the Department of Veterans Affairs helped host a Presumptive Conditions Campaign event.

The department worked with Lawton Indian Health Service and Fort Sill Apache Tribe of Oklahoma to hold the event.

They worked to help identify and assist veterans from across southwestern Oklahoma who may have disabilities from their military service, and may be eligible for a VA pension.

Mary Culley said this effort is vital for veterans in our area, who may not know they could be eligible.

“A lot of our American Indian vets, and while we serve at the highest, both men and women per capita, we are at the lowest in terms of receiving VA healthcare, receiving VA disability benefits,” Culley said. “And a lot of it goes to, when you look at our history, when the federal government tells you no, you don’t try again, you just stop right there. So we find a lot of our older vets, who are first time applicants for getting the disability that they’ve earned the right to have, or we find a lot of widows who have never applied.“

In addition, staff from the Oklahoma City VA Medical Center helped enroll veterans not already signed up for VA health care.

Veterans were also offered COVID and flue vaccines, as well as COVID booster shots.

