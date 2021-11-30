Duncan Toy Run to help local kids this holiday season

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - This weekend there’s an event to help local kids have a Merry Christmas.

The Duncan Toy Run is a motorcycle run that has been happening each year since 1987. The event allows the nonprofit Toy Shop of Duncan to collect new toy donations that they’ll distribute to families in need in Stephens County.

To join the fun, you just need to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the meeting place on Sunday afternoon.

“On Sunday we all meet at the Heritage Park Cinema at Highway 81 and Plato Road. At 1:00 p.m. we’ll have a police escort hopefully and we’ll go from Heritage Park down Highway 81, kind of in a parade to let everyone see we’re here. We come down Main Street and stop here at the Toy Shop and deliver toys,” said Frank Leptinsky.

Cookies, coffee and a meal will also be provided. The Toy Shop of Duncan serves hundreds of Stephens County kids each year. This year, they are in need of more donations of items for teenagers.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.