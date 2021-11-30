Expo to help support Altus businesses

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Military spouse and community owned businesses will be showcased this holiday season at an expo.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 2, Military Spouse Employment Initiative will host a Small Business Christmas Expo at NBC Bank Building at the MSEI Co-Working Space on the 5th floor.

Those who wish to become a vendor can contact info@skillsforlife.foundation for more information.

