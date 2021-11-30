Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Expo to help support Altus businesses

Altus Military Spouse Employment Initiative will host Small Business Christmas Expo to...
Altus Military Spouse Employment Initiative will host Small Business Christmas Expo to highlight military businesses this Christmas.(Skills for Life)
By Natascha Mercadante
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Military spouse and community owned businesses will be showcased this holiday season at an expo.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Dec. 2, Military Spouse Employment Initiative will host a Small Business Christmas Expo at NBC Bank Building at the MSEI Co-Working Space on the 5th floor.

Those who wish to become a vendor can contact info@skillsforlife.foundation for more information.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Jay Tompkins
Warrant issued in deadly Lawton pedestrian crash
Police ask community members to help find robbery suspect.
Officials search for robbery suspect
Clinton Cottom
Man arrested for hitting people with car at Bedlam party
Larry Keith Standridge II
Preliminary hearing set for suspect in Chattanooga murder case
FILE - Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin rejected a request by Governor Stitt for the Oklahoma...
Vaccine mandate exemption denied for Oklahoma National Guard

Latest News

Cameron University will light trees at their campuses this week.
Cameron University to ring in the holidays
Donald Jay Tompkins
Man arrested for deadly pedestrian crash in Lawton
The hunt is on for a falcon that went missing during a national falconry event near the Quartz...
Colorado family needs help locating falcon lost in southwest Oklahoma
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Stocks sink as omicron, rate worries rattle Wall Street