First Alert Forecast (11/30 AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Today will be another sunny and warm day as temperatures top out in the mid 70s this afternoon. The warm temps we see today will be due to pre-frontal warming ahead of a cold front later today. This front will be weak and dry as it washes out across the southern plains this evening. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with temps in the mid/upper 30s and winds shifting from out of the southeast to the north overnight at 5-10 mph.

Wednesday will be slightly cooler in the low 70s from todays cold front, but will otherwise continue to be sunny and dry. Over the rest of the workweek we will see high temperatures at near-record values heading into the weekend.

The next chance of rain will come in with a cold front Friday night into the day on Saturday. Showers will be isolated and scattered in nature across Texoma. As of right now models are showing the greatest coverage to be south of the Red River. Temperatures this weekend will fall into the low/mid 60s. After this weekend we are also tracking another potential front next Monday.

