Inmate’s death at Lawton Correctional Facility under investigation

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An inmate from the Lawton Correctional Facility is accused of killing his cell mate.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, the inmate, who has not been named, is accused of killing Michael Gehring on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Charges are pending on the inmate accused in his death.

No further details about the murder have been released at this time.

