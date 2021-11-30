Expert Connections
Inmate’s death at Lawton Correctional Facility under investigation

Michael Gehring
Michael Gehring(Oklahoma Department of Corrections)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - An inmate from the Lawton Correctional Facility is accused of killing his cell mate.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, the inmate, who has not been named, is accused of killing Michael Gehring on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

Charges are pending on the inmate accused in his death.

No further details about the murder have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. You can count on 7News to keep you updated as we learn more.

