ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - If you’re looking for a job, there’s going to be job fair in Altus Wednesday.

It will be hosted by the Western Oklahoma Workforce Development Board at the Unforgettable Event Center.

That’s located at 1117 N. Jackson Street in Altus.

The job fair is happening from 9 in the morning until 4 in the afternoon.

