Man arrested for deadly pedestrian crash in Lawton
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man accused of hitting and killing a man with his truck over the summer in Lawton has been arrested.
A warrant was issued Monday for Donald Jay Tompkins, months after investigators said Thomas Hall was hit and killed by a pick-up truck on SW 17th Street in Lawton.
Tompkins has been charged with first-degree manslaughter, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and inattentive driving.
Tompkins was taken into custody and booked in the Comanche County Detention Center on Tuesday.
His bond has been set at $300,000, with a preliminary hearing conference set for March 7, 2022.
