Man arrested for deadly pedestrian crash in Lawton

Donald Jay Tompkins
Donald Jay Tompkins(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man accused of hitting and killing a man with his truck over the summer in Lawton has been arrested.

A warrant was issued Monday for Donald Jay Tompkins, months after investigators said Thomas Hall was hit and killed by a pick-up truck on SW 17th Street in Lawton.

Tompkins has been charged with first-degree manslaughter, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and inattentive driving.

Tompkins was taken into custody and booked in the Comanche County Detention Center on Tuesday.

His bond has been set at $300,000, with a preliminary hearing conference set for March 7, 2022.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

