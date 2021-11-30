OSBI looking to speak to two women from southwest Oklahoma

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of investigation is asking for the public’s help to identify two women who they said lived in the Duncan area in the 1980s.

The OSBI posted photos of the two women to social media Tuesday.

They added that the women are not suspects or persons of interest in an investigation, but agents are hoping to identify and speak with them regarding an investigation.

If you recognize the women, you can call OSBI at 800-522-8017 or email them at tips@osbi.ok.gov.

