Shed fire under investigation in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A fire that broke out in a shed in Lawton is under investigation.

The Lawton Fire Department was called out to the shed at 2nd and I Ave. shortly before 11:30 Tuesday morning.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Brent Baggett, crews found evidence of someone living in and around the shed and requested the Fire Marshal’s office to investigate.

Baggett said no one was hurt in the fire.

