Shed fire under investigation in Lawton

The Lawton Fire Marshal's office is investigating a shed fire that broke out Tuesday morning.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A fire that broke out in a shed in Lawton is under investigation.

The Lawton Fire Department was called out to the shed at 2nd and I Ave. shortly before 11:30 Tuesday morning.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Brent Baggett, crews found evidence of someone living in and around the shed and requested the Fire Marshal’s office to investigate.

Baggett said no one was hurt in the fire.

