Statue vandalism in Altus under investigation

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - Altus Police are asking for the public’s help to find out who damaged statues at a city park.

According to police, copper statues that depict children playing were damaged between Wednesday, Nov. 24 and Monday, Nov. 29 at the Imagination Station.

That park is located on Memorial Drive.

Police estimated the damage to the statues to cost around $20,000.

No suspects have been identified at this time.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward and call them at 580-482-4121 or the Altus/Jackson County Crime Stoppers at 580-482-8477.

Information that leads to an arrest could lead to a cash reward.

