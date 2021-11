FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Fort Sill is having their Tree Lighting Ceremony at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

It’s going to be on the historic Old Post Quadrangle.

The ceremony will feature artillery tradition, the 77th Army Band, performances by Child and Youth Services and a special guest appearance by Santa Claus.

