300 angels not yet adopted for Lawton Angel Tree

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Salvation Army in Lawton is still hoping for people to adopt angels for this year’s Angel Tree.

The Angel Tree program allows people in the area to buy gifts for local children.

The Salvation Army said Wednesday that there are still more than 300 angels that need to be adopted.

There are 608 angels this year, and their families will be picking up their gifts on Dec. 10.

Gifts are due by Saturday, Dec. 4.

The Angel Tree is up at the Walmart on Sheridan Road in Lawton.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.