585 new Coronavirus cases confirmed in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 585 new Coronavirus cases on Wednesday across the state.

So far, there have been 667,512 cases statewide since the pandemic began.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 756.

There are 8,533 active cases currently across the state.

The Centers for Disease Control confirmed 36 new deaths on Wednesday. So far, 11,949 deaths have been attributed to Coronavirus in Oklahoma.

