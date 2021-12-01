Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

585 new Coronavirus cases confirmed in Oklahoma

So far, there have been 667,512 Coronavirus cases statewide since the pandemic began.
So far, there have been 667,512 Coronavirus cases statewide since the pandemic began.(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 1:58 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 585 new Coronavirus cases on Wednesday across the state.

So far, there have been 667,512 cases statewide since the pandemic began.

The seven-day average of new cases now stands at 756.

There are 8,533 active cases currently across the state.

The Centers for Disease Control confirmed 36 new deaths on Wednesday. So far, 11,949 deaths have been attributed to Coronavirus in Oklahoma.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Gehring
Inmate’s death at Lawton Correctional Facility under investigation
Stoney Snider pleads guilty to manslaughter after car crash.
Lawton man pleads guilty to manslaughter after car crash
The OSBI is looking to speak with two women who lived in the Duncan area in the 1980s.
OSBI looking to speak to two women from southwest Oklahoma
Donald Jay Tompkins
Warrant issued in deadly Lawton pedestrian crash
Police ask community members to help find robbery suspect.
Officials search for robbery suspect

Latest News

The Salvation Army said Wednesday that there are still more than 300 angels that need to be...
300 angels not yet adopted for Lawton Angel Tree
The OSBI says that skull has now been identified as Rebecca Jean Boyd who was 29 at the time of...
OSBI: ‘Kiowa Jane Doe’ identified after 16 years, woman was last seen in Lawton
For the first time, LPD lit a tree at the new Public Safety Facility.
LPD lights Christmas tree and Public Safety Facility
For the first time, LPD lit a tree at the new Public Safety Facility.
LPd lights Christmas tree