7News First Alert Weather: Record highs on the line tomorrow and Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Tonight, clear skies and becoming chilly with overnight lows falling into the upper 30s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

On Thursday, mostly sunny with near record high temperatures in the upper 70s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph. Pre-frontal warming and ridging will also allow near record high temperatures on Friday afternoon with highs soaring into the upper 70s and low 80s.

A cold front will move through early Saturday morning bringing the chance for hit & miss showers to parts of Texoma. Plus, a chance for a few sprinkles with a secondary cold front that moves in on Sunday evening that will bring a push of cooler air from the north. Unfortunately, not everyone will see rain due to a lack of moisture as these fronts move through.

It will be a seasonable start to the workweek with highs topping out in the upper 50s, however temperatures quickly warm up into the 70s ahead of another cold front that will arrive on Wednesday of next week. At the moment, models hint at this cold front being dry, but it will bring along a push of cooler air.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.