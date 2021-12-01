Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Unseasonably warm with near record highs at the end of the workweek

Next chance for isolated showers comes on Saturday
By Noel Rehm
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, a cold front will wash out across Texoma this evening, which will reinforce the dry air that is currently in place. Overnight lows will fall into the mid 30s. Winds will shift to the north at 5-10 mph.

On Wednesday, expect another cloudless afternoon with slightly cooler, yet above average temperatures in the low 70s. Winds will be out of the north and shift to the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Weak ridging aloft will allow near record highs on Thursday and Friday with temperatures topping out in the mid-to-upper 70s. The average high for this time of year is 59 degrees.

Another cold front is scheduled to move through late Friday night and early Saturday morning. Unfortunately, moisture will be limited once the front arrives only allowing for hit and miss showers throughout Saturday. Immediately following that front will be a reinforcing front the arrives on Sunday night. The trend over the next several days will be unseasonably warm temperatures with brief cool downs as a series of cold fronts move through.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

