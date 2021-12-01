Expert Connections
Faith Journey Church gets artistic before Christmas

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Wayne Kempton, from Faith Journey Church, talked about the church’s Cross Art Show and Auction, which will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The event will be held at the Faith Journey Church at 6201 Northwest Elm Ave in Lawton.

The Art Auction will go until 4 p.m.

All proceeds will assist outreach ministries.

They’re inviting everyone to the event to help with a good cause.

