First Alert Forecast | 12/1AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Yesterday we saw highs in the 70s and 80s and we’ll repeat it all once again this afternoon. Well above average temperatures will continue through the end of this week with highs 15 to 25 degrees above early December standards! That average is 58 degrees. As you’re waking up, temperatures have dropped into the 30s and 40s, so the light jacket will likely be needed before heading out the door. By this afternoon, we’ll see temperatures warm into the low to mid 70s area wide. Look for mostly sunny skies with light north to northwest winds.

Happening today in Lawton: Share Your Christmas! This event kicks off today where the 7NEWS team helps gather donations for the Lawton Food Bank and Lawton Salvation Army! If you would like to donate or just come by to say hi to everyone, we’ll be at both Walmart’s in Lawton (Sheridan Road and Quanah Parker until 7PM tonight. The weather is going to be phenomenal, so grab the sunglasses and the sandals! We hope to see you out here.

As mentioned early, above average temperatures will continue through Friday. Southerly winds combined with very warm mid-level temperatures will result in highs Thursday and Friday into the 70s and 80s. Both days will see a mix of sun and clouds with southwest winds.

Weather guidance shows a system and a cold front moving into the area on Saturday. The current evolutions of this storms suggests there could be isolated showers and perhaps a few storms starting late Friday night and lingering into into Sunday morning. Greatest chance for any precipitation will be centered towards the south and east as it still appears unlikely that western counties will see much, if any precipitation, out of this system. By the afternoon on Saturday, highs will drop into the mid 60s. North winds at 10 to 15mph.

On Sunday highs will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies for the most part will remain mostly sunny outside of any showers with south winds at 5 to 15mph. This warm up will be brief as another cold front is expected to move south late Sunday/ early Monday. Highs by Monday will drop to near average with many seeing the upper 50s to low 60s. North to south winds at 10 to 15mph. The chance for widespread precipitation at this time with this front remains low.

It appears another, and mostly dry, cold front will move in just off the 7-day forecast for next Wednesday.

Have a good day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.