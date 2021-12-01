KSWO and local organizations prepare for Share your Christmas

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Organizations and businesses throughout Lawton are teaming up and getting ready for the annual Share your Christmas event, happening at both Walmarts, starting tomorrow.

Walmart has everything ready to go for Share Your Christmas.

This is the second year for Walmart’s Thomas Wood to be apart of the event, so he knew exactly the work that needed to be done to prepare.

”So, what we do every year is we meet with our partners for Share your Christmas,” Wood said. “We have a meeting, we get together and talk about the pieces and the dates and set all of that in motion.”

Walmart then works out the details and finds out what’s needed from them.

”Then we, as far as our store on Sheridan road, we’ll get with our transportation, our DC transportation down in Pauls Valley, and see if they will allow us to have a truck,” Wood said. “Which they graciously do every year. “

And we’ve made it easy to get donations by hosting this with Walmart.

While you’re doing your regular shopping, you can also pick up donations.

”Then we get the list from the Lawton Food bank and the Salvation Army, as far as what key items are that they think would be useful for folks in the community as far as food,” Wood said. “And we try to make sure that is in stock, both here and at the Quanah Parker Walmart.”

Executive Director of the Lawton Food Bank Mac Lechel said every donation helps fill the truck, and at the end of the day, she’s hoping its completely full.

”So, we will be collecting all the donations in very big trucks,” Lechel said. “Then at the end of the day, we get to go through them and slip the donations.”

If you are planning to go out and donate tomorrow, Lechel said there are some special items they hoping to get.

”The Lawton Food bank is looking for food items, those shelf stable items are fantastic, they go a long way,” Lechel said. “You are more than welcome to get holiday themed items. You know, something that people are looking for for their sides, or to complete their holiday meals.”

Lechel said this is a huge fundraiser for both organizations and will help them through the holiday season.

”There’s a lot of ask of your time, and of your resources during the holiday season.,” Lechel said. “So, we see an uptake clients who may were just getting by without us up until the holiday hit. So, it’s just what gets us through.”

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.