Lawton man pleads guilty to manslaughter after car crash

Stoney Snider pleads guilty to manslaughter after car crash.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man charged in a deadly crash through a home has pleaded guilty.

Tuesday, Stoney Snider, 43, entered a blind plea.

In April 2019, investigators said he had a seizure while driving, causing him to crash into two cars, go off the road and crash into a home.

The crash injured his wife, who died from her injuries.

Snider, who told police he knew he should not have been driving at the time, was charged with first degree manslaughter.

His sentencing is set for January.

