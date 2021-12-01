LPD lights Christmas tree and Public Safety Facility

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Safety Facility was full of holiday cheer tonight as city officials lit the Christmas tree.

The Lawton Police Department served hot cocoa and homemade goodies to the community while students from all three Lawton High Schools hung ornaments on the tree.

LPD’s always celebrated the holiday, but now with more room, they can include more decorations.

Sgt. Chris Blessing said his favorite tradition is the ceremony inviting the community out.

“It just shows the community that we are human,” he said. “There is a heart behind the badge and we don’t want them to forget that and this is a great way for us to have a positive interaction. Most of the time when police are called, it’s on someone’s worst day. This allows us to come together in a positive light and have a good time together.”

If you haven’t had the chance to check out the Public Safety Facility yet, this is the perfect opportunity to go by and check out the holiday decorations, too.

