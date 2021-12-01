Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

LPD lights Christmas tree and Public Safety Facility

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Public Safety Facility was full of holiday cheer tonight as city officials lit the Christmas tree.

The Lawton Police Department served hot cocoa and homemade goodies to the community while students from all three Lawton High Schools hung ornaments on the tree.

LPD’s always celebrated the holiday, but now with more room, they can include more decorations.

Sgt. Chris Blessing said his favorite tradition is the ceremony inviting the community out.

“It just shows the community that we are human,” he said. “There is a heart behind the badge and we don’t want them to forget that and this is a great way for us to have a positive interaction. Most of the time when police are called, it’s on someone’s worst day. This allows us to come together in a positive light and have a good time together.”

If you haven’t had the chance to check out the Public Safety Facility yet, this is the perfect opportunity to go by and check out the holiday decorations, too.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Gehring
Inmate’s death at Lawton Correctional Facility under investigation
Stoney Snider pleads guilty to manslaughter after car crash.
Lawton man pleads guilty to manslaughter after car crash
The OSBI is looking to speak with two women who lived in the Duncan area in the 1980s.
OSBI looking to speak to two women from southwest Oklahoma
Donald Jay Tompkins
Warrant issued in deadly Lawton pedestrian crash
Police ask community members to help find robbery suspect.
Officials search for robbery suspect

Latest News

The OSBI says that skull has now been identified as Rebecca Jean Boyd who was 29 at the time of...
OSBI: ‘Kiowa Jane Doe’ identified after 16 years, woman was last seen in Lawton
For the first time, LPD lit a tree at the new Public Safety Facility.
LPd lights Christmas tree
Well above average temperatures will continue through the end of this week with highs 15 to 25...
First Alert Forecast | 12/1AM
The state parole board denied clemency for Donald Grant.
State Parole Board denies clemency for inmate