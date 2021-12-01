LPS partners with community to give students mentors for AIM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools is partnering with organizations in the community to match mentors with students for the Apprenticeship, Internship and Mentorship, or AIM, program.

The Lawton Police Department is one of those organizations.

The value of a mentor in a child’s life, you can’t put a price tag on it. That’s why LPS is connecting sophomores with mentors in the Lawton community.

Program Coordinator Mark Mattingly said so many children don’t have a person to look up to.

“We want them to see somebody in a field they think they would be interested in and really get to know someone so they can find out what it’s about and get close enough to them that they’re comfortable to ask questions that they might not otherwise ask,” Mattingly said.

AIM started back in 2017, with a goal to let 20 kids job shadow the career they’re interested in after high school and expose them to resources available in southwest Oklahoma.

Mentor coordinator Patty Neuwirth said from music producing, to law enforcement, to fashion design, there’s someone in every field ready to encourage students.

“It is so important that students hear from people other than their family members how important they are and that they have potential to do more and the kids we select are kids that we feel like need that little extra boost,” Neuwirth said. You can do this. Don’t hesitate.”

Andrew Grubbs with the Lawton Police Department agreed to mentor a MacArthur student who hopes to work with the FBI one day.

According to Grubbs, she’ll learn about forensic biology and the family mentality in law enforcement over the next several months.

“Really, they’re going to get about 100 plus mentors because it’s not just going to be me,” Grubbs said. “It’s going to be the entire Lawton Police Department because we don’t do everything on our own. We do everything together.”

Grubbs said this is how future leaders are created.

“We want to make sure that these kids have a good influence, so they can have a successful future,” Grubbs said. “We want to make sure that they will go on to do great things, whether it leads them to do law enforcement here in Lawton, which we hope or it leads them to go on to the FBI or another law enforcement agency.”

It culminates in February with a networking dinner where mentors and mentees talk about what the experience taught them.

It kicks off tonight at Lawton City Hall, where the students and mentors are meeting up for the first time to exchange information.

