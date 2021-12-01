Expert Connections
Man faces 31 charges in Chickasha child pornography case

Samuel Young
Samuel Young(Grady County Jail)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Grady County man is facing dozens of charges after he reportedly uploaded child pornography to a chat group.

Samuel Young has been charged with 31 counts of possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, investigators received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children on Nov. 3 regarding suspected child pornography uploaded to Kik messenger .

The videos were traced to an email address and IP address belonging to Samuel Young.

Search warrants were then obtained for Kik, Google and Suddenlink as well as Young’s home.

According to court documents, investigators then spoke with Young, who admitted that no one else would have access to his email or Kik accounts and that he was the one who uploaded the videos.

He told investigators he saved the videos to his phone, but he didn’t have the phone anymore since it had broken.

Young’s bond has been set at $250,000.

A preliminary hearing conference has been set for Dec. 22.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

