One dead in Tillman County crash

NEAR MANITOU, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Tillman County.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, around 9 a.m. on US-183 just south of Manitou, a 2015 Ford F-150 was heading north and went off the road to the right before it overturned.

The truck landed on its driver’s side.

OHP said the passenger, 70-year-old Paula Owens of Frederick, was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The driver, 72-year-old Henry Owens, was flown to OU Medical Center in critical condition.

