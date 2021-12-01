Expert Connections
OSBI: ‘Kiowa Jane Doe’ identified after 16 years, woman was last seen in Lawton

The OSBI says that skull has now been identified as Rebecca Jean Boyd who was 29 at the time of her disappearance.(OSBI)
By Jarred Burk
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations says they have identified a woman known as “Kiowa Jane Doe.”

Officials say a skull was found in Kiowa County on July 13, 2005 by a farmer on his land but no other remains were found. At the time, investigators said the skull belonged to a woman between the ages of 18-29 and had been in the field for 3-20 years.

The OSBI says that skull has now been identified as Rebecca Jean Boyd who was 29 at the time of her disappearance.

“Kiowa Jane Doe has a name. She is Rebecca Jean Boyd and she has a family that loves and misses her,” said Ricky Adams, OSBI Director. “We are happy that Rebecca’s family has her back and can give her the proper burial that she deserves. Now our Cold Case Unit is going to determine how she ended up in that field and who is responsible.”

Boyd had last been seen in Lawton on July 26, 2002 and was reported missing by her estranged husband on July 30. She had two young children at the time of her disappearance.

Officials say she lived in Muskogee when she disappeared but had family in the Lawton area which she visited frequently.

Over the past 16 years, the OSBI says multiple attempts were made by investigators to identify the skull including creating a facial reconstruction that generated several leads and entering her profile into the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs).

The skull was also submitted to the University of North Texas (UNT) Center for Human Identification. Additionally, the DNA profile obtained from the skull was run against numerous other missing women cases in Oklahoma.

In September 2021, UNT notified the OSBI that the DNA profile match from Kiowa Jane Doe matched Rebecca Jean Boyd, whose profile was also entered into NamUs.

