Small Business Christmas Expo happening tomorrow in Altus

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A small business Christmas expo will be held for military spouses and community owned businesses in Altus.

Artes pro Vita Academy skills for life foundation is hosting the expo.

It’ll be held inside of the NBC bank building in Altus on the fifth floor from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday evening.

The event is completely free and is open to anyone in the community.

More than 15 vendors will be there to help boost the local economy and connect community members with each other.

“We just want to highlight the incredible skills and products that they are producing, like hand made clothing,” Executive Director Meegan Kriley-Mackay said. “There’s a wonderful husband and wife spouse and military member who had bought a family farm and are creating all types of wonderful foods, and organically. We’ve also got homemade candles for the holidays; everyone wants some of that around here. Also, ornaments and we’ve got photographers that are doing incredible digital, and social media type things that I think could enhance many of the businesses in Altus and surrounding areas.”

There’s still time for other vendors in Altus or nearby to sign up.

They can do so by emailing info@skillsforlife.foundation

