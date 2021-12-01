Expert Connections
Southwest Oklahoma non-profit band raises thousands for young girl

By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:20 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - An area non-profit rock band donated thousands of dollars to a Duncan family struggling with medical debt.

Members of the band Von Hawks Rising presented $8,000 check to the Jones family.

The family’s daughter, Kamdin, has gone through three brain surgeries and was put on dialysis.

She’s doing fine now, but her family said medical bills have been a challenge, so to see the community pull together to help has been amazing, according to Kelsey Jones.

“It’s overwhelming, the love, the peace, the hope and everything that comes with it,” she said. “We’re overwhelmed with how great Von Hawks rising is and how they brought all these people together to help other people.”

Von Hawks Rising is a 501c non-profit, and raises funds to donate to families with sick children.

They will hold their next fundraising event on New Year’s Eve at the Duncan Country Club.

