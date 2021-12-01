State Parole Board denies clemency for inmate
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday, the state parole board denied clemency for a death row inmate who admitted to double murder.
Donald Grant was convicted of killing two hotel workers during a 2001 robbery.
Grant claims the devil made him commit the murders, and said during today’s hearing, quote, “I can’t change that. I wish I could.”
The board voted 4-to-1 against clemency, meaning he will be executed unless granted a stay in court.
Grant’s supporters said he should be in a mental institution, saying he has brain damage and schizophrenia.
He is set to be executed in January.
