State Parole Board denies clemency for inmate

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday, the state parole board denied clemency for a death row inmate who admitted to double murder.

Donald Grant was convicted of killing two hotel workers during a 2001 robbery.

Grant claims the devil made him commit the murders, and said during today’s hearing, quote, “I can’t change that. I wish I could.”

The board voted 4-to-1 against clemency, meaning he will be executed unless granted a stay in court.

Grant’s supporters said he should be in a mental institution, saying he has brain damage and schizophrenia.

He is set to be executed in January.

