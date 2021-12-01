Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

State Parole Board denies clemency for inmate

The state parole board denied clemency for Donald Grant.
The state parole board denied clemency for Donald Grant.(Oklahoma Department of Corrections)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Tuesday, the state parole board denied clemency for a death row inmate who admitted to double murder.

Donald Grant was convicted of killing two hotel workers during a 2001 robbery.

Grant claims the devil made him commit the murders, and said during today’s hearing, quote, “I can’t change that. I wish I could.”

The board voted 4-to-1 against clemency, meaning he will be executed unless granted a stay in court.

Grant’s supporters said he should be in a mental institution, saying he has brain damage and schizophrenia.

He is set to be executed in January.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Jay Tompkins
Warrant issued in deadly Lawton pedestrian crash
Police ask community members to help find robbery suspect.
Officials search for robbery suspect
Clinton Cottom
Man arrested for hitting people with car at Bedlam party
Larry Keith Standridge II
Preliminary hearing set for suspect in Chattanooga murder case
Michael Gehring
Inmate’s death at Lawton Correctional Facility under investigation

Latest News

Lawton Police Department invites Lawton high schools to tree lighting event.
Lawton Police Department hosts tree lighting
Von Hawks Rising gives $8,000 to family in need.
Southwest Oklahoma non-profit band raises thousands for young girl
Stoney Snider pleads guilty to manslaughter after car crash.
Lawton man pleads guilty to manslaughter after car crash
Omicron poses 3 major threats to the U.S. economy.
Asian shares mixed after omicron worries rattle Wall Street